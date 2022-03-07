DALLAS (KDAF) — The long-awaited Robert Pattinson Batman film “The Batman” is finally here, and if you’re on social media, you might have heard the massive buzz this three-hour detective film has received.

But, how did that buzz translate to the box office, you might ask? Well, according to BoxOfficeMojo.com, Warner Brothers should be very happy to know that The Batman made a whopping $128 million in the U.S. on its opening weekend.

PHOTOS: The Batmobile, props from The Batman at AT&T Discovery District

Worldwide the movie made more than $248 million which is impressive given the world is in its third year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film reportedly cost about $200 million to produce.