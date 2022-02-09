HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and other city leaders will announce a new task force for special events following the deadly Astroworld festival.

A press conference will take place Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. and will be live streamed on the City of Houston’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

City leaders say the Special Events Task Force will review and make recommendations to improve communication, protocols, and permitting requirements to ensure consistent operational standards for future events.

This task force comes after the Astroworld music festival in Houston, in which 10 people were killed during a massive crowd surge outside NRG Stadium. A congressional committee did launch an investigation into the concert, which was organized by Live Nation Entertainment, featuring Houston native and rapper Travis Scott.

Last month, the House Oversight and Reform Committee asked Live Nation Entertainment Inc. to provide details about security, crowd control and mass casualty incident planning.

Approximately 300 people were injured and treated at the festival site and 25 were taken to local area hospitals. The youngest of the 10 victims was 9-year-old Ezra Blount. Main injuries and casualties reportedly occurred as headliner Scott took to stage.

Fatalities ranged in age from 14 to 27 years old. Hundreds of lawsuits have been filed over injuries and deaths at the concert, including many against Live Nation and Scott himself.