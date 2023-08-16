The video above is an unrelated upcoming promotional event.

Dallas (KDAF) — Who knew that Home Depot offers courses to help you learn more about how to tackle those testy projects?

“With The Home Depot’s free, interactive live stream workshops, our associates can help you take on projects, teach you how to care for different areas of your home, plus so much more. See what’s available and register today,” Home Depot said.

Currently, Home Depot offers three virtual workshops and kids workshops:

Virtual Workshops

Homeowner 101 Workshops

Learn how to care for different areas of your home and gain confidence to DIY from Home Depot’s knowledgeable associates in their free, interactive Homeowner 101 livestream workshops.

DIY Workshops

Home Depot’s knowledgeable associates will help you tackle your DIY projects with step-by-step instructions in their free, interactive DIY livestream workshops.

On-Demand Workshops

Watch The Home Depot’s free digital workshops on your own time. Our knowledgeable associates can help you take on projects, teach you how to care for different areas of your home, plus so much more.

Kids Workshops

In-Store Kids Workshops

Join Home Depot on the first Saturday of each month between 9 a.m.to Noon for free in-person Kids Workshops. While supplies last.

Visit Kids Workshop on Robolox

Kids Workshops Partnerships

