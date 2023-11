The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Sip and shop into the holidays with the Shops at Highland Park.

Sat. Nov. 11 they will be hosting their free holiday Champagne Stroll from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Stroll the center with a glass of champagne & enjoy special offers and samples from participating Shops of Highland Park retailers!”

Live music, samples, special promos and more will also be featured! Find out more information and follow @shopsofhighlandpark on Instagram.