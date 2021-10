HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hispanic Heritage month is officially here and Latinos/Latinas are celebrating the month with a variety of memes.

From food to sayings, Hispanic Culture isn’t something that can be summed up in a few sentences.

So in a form of appreciation, Latinos have been sharing images and videos of relatable moments for a Hispanic.

Hispanic Household

happy hispanic heritage month pic.twitter.com/QWpsis6XVh — dirt (@tattoosbydirt) September 24, 2021 This fruit assortment magnet collection is a staple in many Hispanic households.

if you own this blanket happy hispanic heritage month pic.twitter.com/HpI4h2jJW6 — ~mel~ (@itzmeluhhny) September 22, 2021 Winter is officially here when these blankets came around. These infamous blankets are a warm happy place for many Latinos/Latinas.

Happy Hispanic Heritage Month pic.twitter.com/Vop0MGJDjq — $ (@s192_) September 23, 2021 Before you preheat the oven, make sure you clear the oven!

Many Hispanic households use the oven as a little extra storage space, specifically for pots and pans.

happy Hispanic heritage month #vitrina pic.twitter.com/g7KHld0UaE — chico amante certificado (@Izzy_RG) September 23, 2021 Although the oven is a great space for storage, many Hispanic households store their china and glassware. Specifically in this brown wood china cabinet.

Happy hispanic heritage month pic.twitter.com/YXC7k1bsbO — William 🌈 (@wvmh99) September 27, 2021 Whether it was your mom, grandma, or your tia everyone can relate to hearing the laughter from conversations of gossip and life.

Happy Hispanic Heritage Month pic.twitter.com/vZt579y5fD — ɢᴀʙʀɪᴇʟ (@JeeVee84) September 24, 2021 From family cookouts or conversations on the porch, this chair is a common outdoor furniture piece in a Hispanic household. Many replied to the post with photos of their loved ones in the chair.

Food

Happy Hispanic Heritage Month ✨ pic.twitter.com/RRJAss3mlZ — FREE BRITNEY 🤍 (@leo_kardashian) September 26, 2021

Happy Hispanic heritage month pic.twitter.com/uQvsHolIIp — X (@xavierflocka) September 23, 2021

Happy Hispanic heritage month! pic.twitter.com/dfcwCWwgf6 — Ricky Tan (@atinoco14) September 24, 2021

Party Party Party

happy Hispanic heritage month pic.twitter.com/noRnh4yeLD — lelolayy☀️ (@monte_y_mar) September 27, 2021 Cookouts, Fiestas, and Quinceaneras were a regular occurrence for many Hispanics. As children, the party didn’t end when you told your parents you were tired, so many can relate to making a makeshift bed from chairs at a Quince. The music blasting soon became a lullaby.

Happy Hispanic heritage month. Where if you weren’t really hurt.. your mom made sure you were. pic.twitter.com/shD4Ydryjo — isaiah😸 (@Phokingisaiah) September 22, 2021 Mordida (translated to English as meaning bite), is a tradition in which partygoers encourage the birthday boy/girl to take a bite out of the cake. As soon as the birthday girl/boy leans in for a bite, someone usually pushes them face-first into the cake.

Viral Sensations

Viral memes that require no explanation, from live television to hilarious videos.

Happy Hispanic Heritage Month pic.twitter.com/ZjtTG34pFz — Don Arepa ⚽️🇨🇴 (@Super_Mario_18) September 23, 2021

and happy hispanic heritage month to them too pic.twitter.com/m81NnvmHEA — Bri 🍁👻 (@briamartz) September 27, 2021

happy hispanic heritage month pic.twitter.com/yPf4B3cqxz — mari (@ughmari) September 22, 2021

Happy Hispanic Heritage month to this queen pic.twitter.com/D0xhCySs8Y — or badussy boii (@bidetboii) September 24, 2021