DALLAS (KDAF) — Highs will top out in the 80s on Tuesday, with 20-30 percent chance for a few showers in Central Texas.

The National Weather Service reported, “Cloud cover will be on the increase today, especially across portions of Central Texas where afternoon highs will peak in the upper 70s to low 80s. Expect mid 80s elsewhere. Low chances for a few showers will remain possible across Central Texas this afternoon through early Wednesday. Most locations will remain dry.”