The McKinney High Lions took on Little Elm in a strong district matchup. McKinney took an early lead in the first half of the game before Little Elm caught up. The Lions held strong and were able to come out victorious in a shoot-out! VYPE DFW was there to catch all the action!

With a 2-0 lead going into halftime, it’s safe to say that the McKinney Lions controlled the tempo of the game. Although Little Elm was able to catch up, the McKinney defense stayed strong and finished the first 90 minutes with a 3-3 tie against the Lobos. In a shoot-out deciding moment, McKinney High walked away with the victory! Check out our highlight video below!

Highlight video filmed by Brian Jones.