The McKinney Boyd Broncos took on the Allen Eagles boys soccer team in a tough district match-up. Despite fighting to control the tempo of the game, McKinney Boyd fell 2-0 against Allen. VYPE DFW was there to catch all the action for the Broncos!

McKinney Boyd fought hard throughout both halves of play. Despite putting up an extremely physical effort, Allen was able to score a goal in each of the halves to walk away with the win. Check out the Broncos’ highlights below!

Highlight video filmed by Brian Jones.