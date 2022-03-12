DALLAS (KDAF) — The Ashmolean Museum, founded in 1683 at the University of Oxford, stands as the first public museum in the world. The gallery was started when its founder, Elias Ashmole, in 1677 donated his private collection to the university. Much of that original collection is still on display, including a crystal ball, several kidney stones, and preserved, exotic animals.

By creating the museum, Ashmole sought to do what all museum curators have worked for since: to create a space where people could be inspired and educated by artifacts and art from the world around them. Specialty museums are particularly focused, diving deep into highly specific subject matters, from seashells to ventriloquism.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest specialty museums in Texas on Tripadvisor. Keep reading to see what unique museums are in your own home state.

#30. Museum of the Big Bend

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (383 reviews)

– Address: sul Ross State University Campus, Alpine, TX 79832-0001

#29. Texas City Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

– Address: 409 6th St N, Texas City, TX 77590-7854

#28. Ocean Star Offshore Drilling Rig & Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (984 reviews)

– Address: Harborside Drive & 20th St 20th Street at Harborside Drive, Galveston, Galveston Island, TX 77550

#27. Bell County Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)

– Address: 201 N Main St, Belton, TX 76513-3160

#26. Witte Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (611 reviews)

– Address: 3801 Broadway St At the edge of Brackenridge Park, San Antonio, TX 78209-6396

#25. Cavanaugh Flight Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (211 reviews)

– Address: 4572 Claire Chennault St Addison Airport, Addison, TX 75001-5321

#24. A. W. Perry Homestead

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Address: 1509 N Perry Rd, Carrollton, TX 75006-6122

#23. Ripley’s Believe It Or Not!

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (362 reviews)

– Address: 601 E Palace Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX 75050-2322

#22. Texas Prison Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (262 reviews)

– Address: 491 State Highway 75 N, Huntsville, TX 77320-1119

#21. Silent Wings Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (228 reviews)

– Address: 6202 N I-27, Lubbock, TX 79403-7523

#20. American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (266 reviews)

– Address: 2601 I-40 East at Quarter Horse Dr, Amarillo, TX 79104

#19. Perot Museum of Nature and Science

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,546 reviews)

– Address: 2201 N Field St, Dallas, TX 75201-1704

#18. Science Spectrum Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (269 reviews)

– Address: 2579 S Loop 289 Ste 250, Lubbock, TX 79423-1400

#17. The George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,797 reviews)

– Address: 2943 Smu Blvd, Dallas, TX 75205-2563

#16. Blue Bell Creameries

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (619 reviews)

– Address: 1101 S Blue Bell Rd, Brenham, TX 77833-4413

#15. Spindletop – Gladys City Boomtown Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (157 reviews)

– Address: 5550 Jimmy Simmons Blvd., Beaumont, TX 77705

#14. Space Center Houston

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (9,331 reviews)

– Address: 1601 NASA Parkway, Houston, TX 77058-3145

#13. Permian Basin Petroleum Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (263 reviews)

– Address: 1500 W Interstate 20, Midland, TX 79701-2041

#12. National Videogame Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (146 reviews)

– Address: 8004 Dallas Pkwy Ste. 300, Frisco, TX 75034-4003

#11. Dr Pepper Museum

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,673 reviews)

– Address: 300 S 5th St, Waco, TX 76701-2115

#10. Frontier Texas!

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (544 reviews)

– Address: 625 N 1st St, Abilene, TX 79601-6041

#9. Courthouse-on-the-Square Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (144 reviews)

– Address: 110 W Hickory St, Denton, TX 76201-4116

#8. LBJ Presidential Library

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,411 reviews)

– Address: 2313 Red River St., Austin, TX 78705-5737

#7. George Bush Presidential Library and Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,229 reviews)

– Address: 1000 George Bush Dr W, College Station, TX 77845-3906

#6. Jack Sisemore Traveland RV Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (641 reviews)

– Address: 4341 Canyon Dr, Amarillo, TX 79110-1901

#5. The Buddy Holly Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (548 reviews)

– Address: 1801 Crickets Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401-5128

#4. Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,062 reviews)

– Address: 100 Texas Ranger Trl I-35 and University Parks Drive, Waco, TX 76706-1209

#3. Waco Mammoth National Monument

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,148 reviews)

– Address: 6220 Steinbeck Bend Dr, Waco, TX 76708-5338

#2. The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (9,127 reviews)

– Address: 411 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75202-3301

#1. The Houston Museum of Natural Science

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,000 reviews)

– Address: 5555 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030-1718

