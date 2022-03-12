DALLAS (KDAF) — The Ashmolean Museum, founded in 1683 at the University of Oxford, stands as the first public museum in the world. The gallery was started when its founder, Elias Ashmole, in 1677 donated his private collection to the university. Much of that original collection is still on display, including a crystal ball, several kidney stones, and preserved, exotic animals.

By creating the museum, Ashmole sought to do what all museum curators have worked for since: to create a space where people could be inspired and educated by artifacts and art from the world around them. Specialty museums are particularly focused, diving deep into highly specific subject matters, from seashells to ventriloquism.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest specialty museums in Texas on Tripadvisor. Keep reading to see what unique museums are in your own home state.

#30. Museum of the Big Bend

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (383 reviews)
– Address: sul Ross State University Campus, Alpine, TX 79832-0001
Read more on Tripadvisor

#29. Texas City Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
– Address: 409 6th St N, Texas City, TX 77590-7854
Read more on Tripadvisor

#28. Ocean Star Offshore Drilling Rig & Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (984 reviews)
– Address: Harborside Drive & 20th St 20th Street at Harborside Drive, Galveston, Galveston Island, TX 77550
Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. Bell County Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)
– Address: 201 N Main St, Belton, TX 76513-3160
Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. Witte Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (611 reviews)
– Address: 3801 Broadway St At the edge of Brackenridge Park, San Antonio, TX 78209-6396
Read more on Tripadvisor

#25. Cavanaugh Flight Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (211 reviews)
– Address: 4572 Claire Chennault St Addison Airport, Addison, TX 75001-5321
Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. A. W. Perry Homestead

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
– Address: 1509 N Perry Rd, Carrollton, TX 75006-6122
Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. Ripley’s Believe It Or Not!

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (362 reviews)
– Address: 601 E Palace Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX 75050-2322
Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. Texas Prison Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (262 reviews)
– Address: 491 State Highway 75 N, Huntsville, TX 77320-1119
Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. Silent Wings Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (228 reviews)
– Address: 6202 N I-27, Lubbock, TX 79403-7523
Read more on Tripadvisor

#20. American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (266 reviews)
– Address: 2601 I-40 East at Quarter Horse Dr, Amarillo, TX 79104
Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Perot Museum of Nature and Science

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,546 reviews)
– Address: 2201 N Field St, Dallas, TX 75201-1704
Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Science Spectrum Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (269 reviews)
– Address: 2579 S Loop 289 Ste 250, Lubbock, TX 79423-1400
Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. The George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,797 reviews)
– Address: 2943 Smu Blvd, Dallas, TX 75205-2563
Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Blue Bell Creameries

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (619 reviews)
– Address: 1101 S Blue Bell Rd, Brenham, TX 77833-4413
Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. Spindletop – Gladys City Boomtown Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (157 reviews)
– Address: 5550 Jimmy Simmons Blvd., Beaumont, TX 77705
Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Space Center Houston

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (9,331 reviews)
– Address: 1601 NASA Parkway, Houston, TX 77058-3145
Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Permian Basin Petroleum Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (263 reviews)
– Address: 1500 W Interstate 20, Midland, TX 79701-2041
Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. National Videogame Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (146 reviews)
– Address: 8004 Dallas Pkwy Ste. 300, Frisco, TX 75034-4003
Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Dr Pepper Museum

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,673 reviews)
– Address: 300 S 5th St, Waco, TX 76701-2115
Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. Frontier Texas!

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (544 reviews)
– Address: 625 N 1st St, Abilene, TX 79601-6041
Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Courthouse-on-the-Square Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (144 reviews)
– Address: 110 W Hickory St, Denton, TX 76201-4116
Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. LBJ Presidential Library

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,411 reviews)
– Address: 2313 Red River St., Austin, TX 78705-5737
Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. George Bush Presidential Library and Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,229 reviews)
– Address: 1000 George Bush Dr W, College Station, TX 77845-3906
Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Jack Sisemore Traveland RV Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (641 reviews)
– Address: 4341 Canyon Dr, Amarillo, TX 79110-1901
Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. The Buddy Holly Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (548 reviews)
– Address: 1801 Crickets Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401-5128
Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,062 reviews)
– Address: 100 Texas Ranger Trl I-35 and University Parks Drive, Waco, TX 76706-1209
Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Waco Mammoth National Monument

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,148 reviews)
– Address: 6220 Steinbeck Bend Dr, Waco, TX 76708-5338
Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (9,127 reviews)
– Address: 411 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75202-3301
Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. The Houston Museum of Natural Science

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,000 reviews)
– Address: 5555 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030-1718
Read more on Tripadvisor