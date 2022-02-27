DALLAS (KDAF) — From the moment they first set foot on campus, today’s high-school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, coaches—the list goes on and on. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields—something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

To find the highest-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education. All professions that listed a high-school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary non-degree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs in Dallas that don’t require a college degree.

#50. Gas compressor and gas pumping station operators

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $59,700

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,770

– Employment: 3,800

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($77,930)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($77,520)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($72,560)

– Job description: Operate steam-, gas-, electric motor-, or internal combustion-engine driven compressors. Transmit, compress, or recover gases, such as butane, nitrogen, hydrogen, and natural gas.

#49. Railroad conductors and yardmasters

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $59,850

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $65,440

– Employment: 44,920

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($65,610)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($61,040)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($59,850)

– Job description: Coordinate activities of switch-engine crew within railroad yard, industrial plant, or similar location. Conductors coordinate activities of train crew on passenger or freight trains. Yardmasters review train schedules and switching orders and coordinate activities of workers engaged in railroad traffic operations, such as the makeup or breakup of trains and yard switching.

#48. Rotary drill operators, oil and gas

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $59,950

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,940

– Employment: 15,650

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($94,610)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($87,290)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($81,210)

– Job description: Set up or operate a variety of drills to remove underground oil and gas, or remove core samples for testing during oil and gas exploration.

#47. Sound engineering technicians

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $59,970

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,210

– Employment: 10,870

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($89,500)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($76,790)

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($71,740)

– Job description: Assemble and operate equipment to record, synchronize, mix, edit, or reproduce sound, including music, voices, or sound effects, for theater, video, film, television, podcasts, sporting events, and other productions.

#46. Fabric and apparel patternmakers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $60,170

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,880

– Employment: 4,670

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($82,710)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,250)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($62,320)

– Job description: Draw and construct sets of precision master fabric patterns or layouts. May also mark and cut fabrics and apparel.

#45. Computer numerically controlled tool programmers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $60,300

– #42 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 890



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,010

– Employment: 25,530

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,330)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($95,140)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($85,480)

– Job description: Develop programs to control machining or processing of materials by automatic machine tools, equipment, or systems. May also set up, operate, or maintain equipment.

#44. Food service managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $60,610

– #141 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– Employment: 197,010

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,610)

— Trenton, NJ ($95,640)

— Waterbury, CT ($88,100)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that serves food and beverages.

#43. First-line supervisors of gambling services workers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $61,230

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,160

– Employment: 19,100

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($67,100)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($63,600)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($61,970)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers in assigned gambling areas. May circulate among tables, observe operations, and ensure that stations and games are covered for each shift. May verify and pay off jackpots. May reset slot machines after payoffs and make repairs or adjustments to slot machines or recommend removal of slot machines for repair. May plan and organize activities and services for guests in hotels/casinos.

#42. Chemical plant and system operators

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $61,380

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $65,460

– Employment: 29,710

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Corpus Christi, TX ($86,970)

— Lima, OH ($84,710)

— Charleston, WV ($76,830)

– Job description: Control or operate entire chemical processes or system of machines.

#41. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $61,420

– #92 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,550



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,350

– Employment: 55,200

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,510)

— Jackson, TN ($92,200)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,640)

– Job description: Repair, test, adjust, or install electronic equipment, such as industrial controls, transmitters, and antennas.

#40. Crane and tower operators

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $61,760

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,330



National

– Annual mean salary: $64,010

– Employment: 44,060

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($89,250)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,670)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($84,410)

– Job description: Operate mechanical boom and cable or tower and cable equipment to lift and move materials, machines, or products in many directions.

#39. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $62,270

– #101 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,710



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,980

– Employment: 190,510

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Elmira, NY ($94,280)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($92,920)

— Fairbanks, AK ($87,940)

– Job description: Install, set up, rearrange, or remove switching, distribution, routing, and dialing equipment used in central offices or headends. Service or repair telephone, cable television, Internet, and other communications equipment on customers’ property. May install communications equipment or communications wiring in buildings.

#38. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $63,260

– #74 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 11,720



National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,040)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,180)

– Job description: Provide high-level administrative support by conducting research, preparing statistical reports, and handling information requests, as well as performing routine administrative functions such as preparing correspondence, receiving visitors, arranging conference calls, and scheduling meetings. May also train and supervise lower-level clerical staff.

#37. Firefighters

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $63,360

– #59 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,400



National

– Annual mean salary: $56,360

– Employment: 311,350

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,680)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,480)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($105,670)

– Job description: Control and extinguish fires or respond to emergency situations where life, property, or the environment is at risk. Duties may include fire prevention, emergency medical service, hazardous material response, search and rescue, and disaster assistance.

#36. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $63,410

– #264 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 15,000



National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.

#35. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $63,790

– #51 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 41,420



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($78,770)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,820)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of clerical and administrative support workers.

#34. Title examiners, abstractors, and searchers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $63,970

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,110



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,950

– Employment: 54,960

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salem, OR ($73,530)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($71,970)

— Greeley, CO ($71,560)

– Job description: Search real estate records, examine titles, or summarize pertinent legal or insurance documents or details for a variety of purposes. May compile lists of mortgages, contracts, and other instruments pertaining to titles by searching public and private records for law firms, real estate agencies, or title insurance companies.

#33. Construction and building inspectors

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $63,980

– #104 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,090



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,920)

— Salinas, CA ($98,360)

– Job description: Inspect structures using engineering skills to determine structural soundness and compliance with specifications, building codes, and other regulations. Inspections may be general in nature or may be limited to a specific area, such as electrical systems or plumbing.

#32. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $64,400

– #66 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290



National

– Annual mean salary: $83,150

– Employment: 23,070

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($113,410)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($111,660)

— Anchorage, AK ($111,470)

– Job description: Inspect, test, repair, or maintain electrical equipment in generating stations, substations, and in-service relays.

#31. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $64,620

– #126 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30,540



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

— Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

— Boulder, CO ($94,870)

– Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.

#30. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $66,770

– #158 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 13,290



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($101,930)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,590)

— Longview, WA ($99,590)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.

#29. Forest fire inspectors and prevention specialists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $67,340

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,130

– Employment: 2,900

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,120)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($94,350)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($93,500)

– Job description: Enforce fire regulations, inspect forest for fire hazards, and recommend forest fire prevention or control measures. May report forest fires and weather conditions.

#28. Real estate sales agents

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $67,480

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,490



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,990

– Employment: 168,740

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($106,280)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($101,300)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($98,580)

– Job description: Rent, buy, or sell property for clients. Perform duties such as study property listings, interview prospective clients, accompany clients to property site, discuss conditions of sale, and draw up real estate contracts. Includes agents who represent buyer.

#27. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $68,290

– #54 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,600

– Employment: 53,420

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,020)

— Trenton, NJ ($113,630)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,070)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of correctional officers and jailers.

#26. Electrical and electronics installers and repairers, transportation equipment

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $68,340

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,440

– Employment: 10,390

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($102,210)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($89,680)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($81,550)

– Job description: Install, adjust, or maintain mobile electronics communication equipment, including sound, sonar, security, navigation, and surveillance systems on trains, watercraft, or other mobile equipment.

#25. Insurance appraisers, auto damage

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $69,280

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,310



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,540

– Employment: 13,220

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salt Lake City, UT ($85,150)

— Richmond, VA ($80,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,510)

– Job description: Appraise automobile or other vehicle damage to determine repair costs for insurance claim settlement. Prepare insurance forms to indicate repair cost or cost estimates and recommendations. May seek agreement with automotive repair shop on repair costs.

#24. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $69,530

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $76,810

– Employment: 5,670

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($128,170)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($118,710)

— Napa, CA ($116,750)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the management or operation of farms, ranches, greenhouses, aquacultural operations, nurseries, timber tracts, or other agricultural establishments. May hire, train, and supervise farm workers or contract for services to carry out the day-to-day activities of the managed operation. May engage in or supervise planting, cultivating, harvesting, and financial and marketing activities.

#23. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $71,160

– #132 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40,120



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($112,810)

— Napa, CA ($101,850)

— Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.

#22. Fire inspectors and investigators

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $71,700

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,680

– Employment: 14,010

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($129,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($123,610)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($102,370)

– Job description: Inspect buildings to detect fire hazards and enforce local ordinances and state laws, or investigate and gather facts to determine cause of fires and explosions.

#21. Gas plant operators

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $71,780

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,290

– Employment: 14,990

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($98,230)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($97,370)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,160)

– Job description: Distribute or process gas for utility companies and others by controlling compressors to maintain specified pressures on main pipelines.

#20. Power plant operators

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $73,040

– #69 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,890

– Employment: 32,960

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,420)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,830)

— Redding, CA ($106,030)

– Job description: Control, operate, or maintain machinery to generate electric power. Includes auxiliary equipment operators.

#19. Model makers, metal and plastic

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $73,480

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,180

– Employment: 3,400

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($73,480)

— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($72,620)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($71,390)

– Job description: Set up and operate machines, such as lathes, milling and engraving machines, and jig borers to make working models of metal or plastic objects. Includes template makers.

#18. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $73,600

– #128 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 11,540



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.

#17. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $73,820

– #68 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 10,530



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,980)

— Waterbury, CT ($92,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,750)

– Job description: Review settled claims to determine that payments and settlements are made in accordance with company practices and procedures. Confer with legal counsel on claims requiring litigation. May also settle insurance claims.

#16. Captains, mates, and pilots of water vessels

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $73,970

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350



National

– Annual mean salary: $89,740

– Employment: 27,590

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($122,730)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($111,530)

— Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN ($111,140)

– Job description: Command or supervise operations of ships and water vessels, such as tugboats and ferryboats. Required to hold license issued by U.S. Coast Guard.

#15. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $74,220

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,180



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,040

– Employment: 128,300

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($95,680)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,710)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($87,830)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul aircraft engines and assemblies, such as hydraulic and pneumatic systems.

#14. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $77,910

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 760



National

– Annual mean salary: $77,610

– Employment: 40,480

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($96,510)

— Billings, MT ($95,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,800)

– Job description: Operate or control petroleum refining or processing units. May specialize in controlling manifold and pumping systems, gauging or testing oil in storage tanks, or regulating the flow of oil into pipelines.

#13. Power distributors and dispatchers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $81,450

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290



National

– Annual mean salary: $93,260

– Employment: 9,940

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($141,200)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($126,870)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($120,200)

– Job description: Coordinate, regulate, or distribute electricity or steam.

#12. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $82,100

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 560



National

– Annual mean salary: $86,200

– Employment: 24,730

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($109,710)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,080)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($101,990)

– Job description: Assemble, install, repair, or maintain electric or hydraulic freight or passenger elevators, escalators, or dumbwaiters.

#11. Transportation inspectors

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $86,630

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,160



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,320

– Employment: 27,360

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($119,270)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($117,900)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($104,370)

– Job description: Inspect equipment or goods in connection with the safe transport of cargo or people. Includes rail transportation inspectors, such as freight inspectors, rail inspectors, and other inspectors of transportation vehicles not elsewhere classified.

#10. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $87,210

– #107 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,190



National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($124,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($122,460)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($119,130)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers. May perform duties such as budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

#9. Insurance sales agents

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $87,360

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 11,240



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,540)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($105,840)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($105,190)

– Job description: Sell life, property, casualty, health, automotive, or other types of insurance. May refer clients to independent brokers, work as an independent broker, or be employed by an insurance company.

#8. Postmasters and mail superintendents

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $88,250

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $79,660

– Employment: 13,880

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,130)

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($95,920)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($92,630)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate operational, administrative, management, and support services of a U.S. post office; or coordinate activities of workers engaged in postal and related work in assigned post office.

#7. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $88,920

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,210

– Employment: 219,800

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($117,770)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,800)

— Boulder, CO ($107,230)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the selling, buying, leasing, or governance activities of commercial, industrial, or residential real estate properties. Includes managers of homeowner and condominium associations, rented or leased housing units, buildings, or land (including rights-of-way).

#6. Detectives and criminal investigators

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $91,630

– #69 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,700



National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,380)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,090)

— Anchorage, AK ($126,530)

– Job description: Conduct investigations related to suspected violations of federal, state, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes.

#5. Court reporters and simultaneous captioners

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $92,150

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,710

– Employment: 13,880

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,300)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($109,600)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($92,150)

– Job description: Use verbatim methods and equipment to capture, store, retrieve, and transcribe pretrial and trial proceedings or other information. Includes stenocaptioners who operate computerized stenographic captioning equipment to provide captions of live or prerecorded broadcasts for hearing-impaired viewers.

#4. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $93,350

– #45 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 890



National

– Annual mean salary: $83,170

– Employment: 69,000

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($187,890)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($181,340)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,050)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in firefighting and fire prevention and control.

#3. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $98,750

– #96 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,510



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.

#2. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $104,360

– #80 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,620



National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations. Includes logistics managers.

#1. Commercial pilots

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $125,060

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,830



National

– Annual mean salary: $110,830

– Employment: 37,120

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($153,990)

— Medford, OR ($152,730)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,290)

– Job description: Pilot and navigate the flight of fixed-wing aircraft on nonscheduled air carrier routes, or helicopters. Requires Commercial Pilot certificate. Includes charter pilots with similar certification, and air ambulance and air tour pilots. Excludes regional, national, and international airline pilots.