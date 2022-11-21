QUALCOMM SPONSORED CONTENT — With tech gifts getting smarter and faster, it takes an expert to understand which devices make the best gifts.

Joining Fun on the Run is tech expert and TV host Jessica Naziri who is teaming up with Qualcomm to help sort through some of the newest options.

Jessica puts her face front and center to offer consumers and the brands she represents a more personal, friendly experience and has been recognized by several well-known publications, Inc. Magazine noted her as the #1 “Women to Watch in Tech” and “Create and Cultivate listed her as one of the “Top 100 Women in Tech”. Through her commitment to her role she has appeared on CBS, CNN, Fox, TechCrunch, The Washington Post, Mashable, The Travel Channel, NPR, Inside Edition, Yahoo!, Business Insider, and more.

Here are her suggestions:

CHROMEBOOKS ON-THE-GO — Microsoft’s 2-in-1 Surface Pro 9

VIRTUAL REALITY FUN — Meta’s Quest 2 VR headset

— SURROUND SOUND EARBUDS — LG Tone Free T90s with Snapdragon Sound

FLIPPABLE CHIC — Samsung’s fashionable and functional Galaxy Z Flip4

— WELLNESS ON YOUR WRIST — Fossil’s Gen 6 Smartwatch Wellness Edition