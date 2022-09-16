TEXAS (KXAN) — After an Austin Reddit post gained some traction, KXAN asked the community to share their favorite H-E-B hidden gems.

Some viewers weren’t as willing to provide their favorites—one viewer even saying, “I’m sure not going to tell you. They wouldn’t be hidden then.” BUT there were others more willing to share their go-to groceries!

KXAN compiled a list of the Top 10 favorites (based on the number of times an item was mentioned or a comment was liked).

Top 10

1. H-E-B Bakery Butter Tortillas / Mixla Corn & Flour Tortillas

The H-E-B brand tortillas stole the show with all of the love and support they could possibly get.

“Butter tortillas are not hidden gems but they are our precious gems,” one viewer commented.

“Mixla Tortillas! Instead of bread for avocado toast, crisp up one of these, spread with mashed avocado, season to taste, top with a fried egg and/or sliced tomatoes. Yummy,” another viewer said.

2. Tex-Mex Brisket Queso Dip

Coming in at a close second was the brisket queso available in the H-E-B Meal Simple area.

“Two words. Brisket. Queso,” one viewer wrote.

3. Mi Tienda Refried Pinto Beans

Refried beans in a bag? It might be unconventional, but don’t let the packaging fool you. Many viewers raved about this brand of refried beans.

“This right here add just a bit of butter in a pan heat them up….. add queso fresco!!! And thank me later!!!” a viewer wrote. And you know it’ll be good because another viewer chimed in saying, “SHHHHHHH!!!!”

4. H-E-B Cranberry Pecan Turkey Salad

The cranberry pecan turkey salad received lots of love as well! It can be found in the Meal Simple area.

5. H-E-B Chocolate Hummus

Have a sweet tooth? Many viewers recommended the chocolate hummus.

One viewer said the hummus paired nicely with cinnamon sugar pita chips or the dulce de leche chips.

6. H-E-B Pina Colada Cake

You can find this cake in the bakery aisle.

7. Creamy Creations Poteet Strawberry Ice Cream

One viewer said this ice cream was perfect for summer, and other claimed it is “THE BEST strawberry ice cream!”

8. That Green Sauce

The sauce is made with jalapeños and poblanos peppers. And the best part? It’s made in Texas.

9. Better Than Good Bacon Jam

This is a topping flavored with real bacon, but if you’re not sure what to put it on, H-E-B curated a few meal options.

10. Diablo Verde Creamy Cilantro Sauce

“I buy a bottle every time I’m there,” one viewer wrote.

Honorable mentions

H-E-B Creamy Dill Cheese Puffs

This item was only mentioned once, but the plea of help and desperation coming from one viewer was enough to catch our attention.

“These. 100% these. I can’t get them at my local store anymore. I have emailed H‑E‑B about it. It’s that serious. Help me, KXAN,” the viewer wrote. “Seriously though, if you can get these at your store, buy as many as you can. Hoard them. Do not waste this opportunity.”

Raspberry Chipotle Marinade

“This is a awesome marinade on steak and it’s great on jalapeno poppers on the grill or over cream cheese like a spread on crackers. Love it!!!”

“We put it in cream cheese and spread in crackers or it’s awesome with marinated steaks,”

H-E-B Sushi and Potstickers

Many viewers raved about the sushi and potstickers sold in the H-E-B Sushiya section.

H-E-B Jalapeño favorites:

Jalapeño Salmon Patties

Cream of Jalapeño Soup

Jalapeño Pimento Cheese

“I hate pimento cheese – with a passion. The H‑E‑B jalapeño pimento cheese is delicious,” one viewer said.

Jalapeño cheese bread

Jalapeño Popper Dip