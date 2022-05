DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re traveling near DFW Airport, you may see smoke. However, airport officials say that is no cause for concern as they are running training exercises.

According to a video posted by airport officials, they will be hosting exercises at the DFW Fire Training Research Center.

As one of the few fire training facilities that focus on aircraft firefighter training, the center trains firefighters from across the globe. To see what all goes into this training, click here.