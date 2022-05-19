FORT WORTH (KDAF) — A baby elephant at the Fort Worth Zoo has made his pick for who he thinks will be the 2022 PBR World Champion.

Just days before the 2022 Professional Bull Riders World Champion is named, the organization reached out to the guidance of Brazos, a baby Asian elephant at the zoo.

Who did ‘Brazos The Magnificent’ choose? None other than Jose Vitor Leme! The organization showed this grueling decision process which you can watch here.

Brazos had to choose from the following people:

Daylon Swearingen

Joao Ricardo Vieira

Kaique Pacheco

Jose Vitor Leme