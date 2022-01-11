DALLAS (KDAF) — Paintbrushes at the ready! Art Battle Dallas will hit the streets of downtown Dallas on Saturday, January 29.

Watch local artists not only battle each other but also with the clock in three timed rounds. Then, vote to choose which artist will be the winner. All artwork created during the battle will be available for auction.

You can buy your tickets or register to participate in the event by clicking here. Tickets range from $17 to $25.

The event will be located at and hosted by the Deep Ellum Art Company (3200 Commerce Street, Dallas TX).