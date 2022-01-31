DALLAS (KDAF) — A cold snap is making its way through Texas and it’s important to wear the right outfit to protect yourself from the harsh temperatures.

The American Red Cross of Greater North Texas gave out some tips on how to dress appropriately during the winter season; anything from chilly to extreme cold.

For “chilly” weather:

1-2 layers, including an outer layer to keep out wind and rain

A long layer (pants)

Warm, water-proof shoes

For “cold” weather:

2-3 upper layers, including a heavier outer layer to keep out wind and wet snow

Gloves or mittens

1-2 lower layers, such as thermals and long pants

Warm, water-proof boots

For “extreme cold” weather

More than 3 upper layers, including a heavier outer layer to keep out wind and wet snow

A warm hat

A face mask

2 or more lower layers, such as thermals and long pants

Warm, water-proof boots

Gloves or mittens