FORT WORTH, Texas (KDAF) — March 20 was World Frog Day and the Fort Worth Zoo used this opportunity to share an interesting fact about frogs.

Did you know that frogs can be a determining factor in whether an environment is healthy or not?

On Twitter, zoo officials shared, “It’s World Frog Day! Frogs are an important indicator species when determining if an environment is healthy or not. Frogs have permeable skin, meaning if an environment is contaminated with pollutants, their health will be affected.”

It may be a nuisance having to save all those frogs from your pool, but you could always tell yourself that at least your environment is healthy enough to have that problem.