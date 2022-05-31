DALLAS (KDAF) — From today, you have about nine more opportunities to see the International Space Station as it passes over North Texas.

According to Spot The Station, here are the following days and times you can spot the station.

Tuesday, May 31, at 9:01 p.m. — for three minutes the station will be visible, appearing 10 degrees above the horizon toward the North

Tuesday, May 31, at 10:37 p.m. — for three minutes the station will be visible, appearing 10 degrees above the horizon toward the North West

Wednesday, June 1, at 9:49 p.m. — for five minutes the station will be visible, appearing 10 degrees above the horizon toward the North NorthWest

Thursday, June 2, at 9 p.m. — for six minutes the station will be visible, appearing 10 degrees above the horizon toward the North West

Thursday, June 2, at 10:38 p.m. — for two minutes the station will be visible, appearing 10 degrees above the horizon toward the West

Friday, June 3, at 9:49 p.m. — for five minutes the station will be visible, appearing 10 degrees above the horizon toward the West NorthWest

Saturday, June 4, at 9 p.m. — for seven minutes the station will be visible, appearing 10 degrees above the horizon toward the North West

Sunday, June 5, at 9:51 p.m. — for one minute the station will be visible, appearing 10 degrees above the horizon toward the West SouthWest

Monday, June 6, at 9:01 p.m. — for five minutes the station will be visible, appearing 10 degrees above the horizon toward the West

