DALLAS (KDAF) — From today, you have about nine more opportunities to see the International Space Station as it passes over North Texas.
According to Spot The Station, here are the following days and times you can spot the station.
- Tuesday, May 31, at 9:01 p.m. — for three minutes the station will be visible, appearing 10 degrees above the horizon toward the North
- Tuesday, May 31, at 10:37 p.m. — for three minutes the station will be visible, appearing 10 degrees above the horizon toward the North West
- Wednesday, June 1, at 9:49 p.m. — for five minutes the station will be visible, appearing 10 degrees above the horizon toward the North NorthWest
- Thursday, June 2, at 9 p.m. — for six minutes the station will be visible, appearing 10 degrees above the horizon toward the North West
- Thursday, June 2, at 10:38 p.m. — for two minutes the station will be visible, appearing 10 degrees above the horizon toward the West
- Friday, June 3, at 9:49 p.m. — for five minutes the station will be visible, appearing 10 degrees above the horizon toward the West NorthWest
- Saturday, June 4, at 9 p.m. — for seven minutes the station will be visible, appearing 10 degrees above the horizon toward the North West
- Sunday, June 5, at 9:51 p.m. — for one minute the station will be visible, appearing 10 degrees above the horizon toward the West SouthWest
- Monday, June 6, at 9:01 p.m. — for five minutes the station will be visible, appearing 10 degrees above the horizon toward the West
