Here are some ways to make this unusual Holiday season a bit more special

Laurie Graham-King is here today with some great products for you to share with your family this Thanksgiving. Don’t miss out on these products to keep your family healthy and happy by bringing everyone together for the holidays.

Wisconsin Cheese WisconsinCheese.com

Wisconsin is the State of Cheese, winning more awards for its cheese than any other state or country!

Pure Macadamia Oil Spray by milkadamia www.milkadamia.com

100% pure macadamia oil available as in a spray.

Prive Revaux The Alchemist Blue Light Glasses www.discountglasses.com

Privé Revaux Alchemist blue light computer glasses meld classic good looks and modern design into one distinguished look.