DALLAS (KDAF) — The Conservative Political Action Conference is taking place at the Hilton Anatole from now until Aug. 7.

As you may have already seen from the traffic, this event is large. In fact, it is the largest gathering of conservatives around the world bringing in many organizations activists and conservative leaders, some of which carry a lot of this nation’s political hemisphere.

Here are some of the speakers expected for this year’s conference:

Former President Donald Trump

Sean Hannity

Glenn Beck

Rep. Jim Jordan

Senator Ted Cruz

Governor Greg Abbott

Rep. Lauren Boebert

Nigel Farage

Rep. Matt Gaetz

Kimberly Guilfoyle

Rep. Ronny Jackson

Mike Lindell

Sarah Palin

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick

Attorney General Ken Paxton

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

For the full list, click here.