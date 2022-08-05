DALLAS (KDAF) — The Conservative Political Action Conference is taking place at the Hilton Anatole from now until Aug. 7.
As you may have already seen from the traffic, this event is large. In fact, it is the largest gathering of conservatives around the world bringing in many organizations activists and conservative leaders, some of which carry a lot of this nation’s political hemisphere.
Here are some of the speakers expected for this year’s conference:
- Former President Donald Trump
- Sean Hannity
- Glenn Beck
- Rep. Jim Jordan
- Senator Ted Cruz
- Governor Greg Abbott
- Rep. Lauren Boebert
- Nigel Farage
- Rep. Matt Gaetz
- Kimberly Guilfoyle
- Rep. Ronny Jackson
- Mike Lindell
- Sarah Palin
- Lt. Governor Dan Patrick
- Attorney General Ken Paxton
- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
For the full list, click here.