DALLAS (KDAF) — Jan. 9 is marked as National Law Enforcement Day. The day is recognized as a day to support and recognize officers in the community.

“National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day was created by multiple organizations in 2015 to express their gratitude for officers in the United States. In support of their services citizens are encouraged to do their part in thanking the law enforcers on this day,” National Today mentions.

You can show support to officers by donating or volunteering time to organizations :

National Latino Law Enforcement Organization – Greater Dallas Chapter

Dallas Police Association

Dallas Police Choir

9-99 Police and Sheriff Foundation

National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund