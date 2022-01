FRISCO, Tx (KDAF) — The new Frisco Library needs your help naming its full-size female T. Rex skeleton.

So, why a dinosaur you may ask? Well, the library says why not!

You can submit your name suggestions from now until Sunday, Feb. 6, by clicking here.



