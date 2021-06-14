Hello World! East Texas native Patrick Mahomes introduces daughter on social media

TYLER, Texas (KETK) Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes and UT Tyler soccer star Brittany Matthews have introduced their daughter officially to the world.

The ‘girl dad’ took to Twiiter Friday afternoon to show the first face-showing photo of his daughter, Sterling Skye.

Sterling was born back in February of this year, just two weeks after Mahoems and the Kansas City lost 31-9 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl.

Mahomes and Matthews had announced their engagement in September, the Kansas City Star reported. The next month, the couple used their dogs as part of a gender reveal, and Mahomes tweeted that he was going to be a #GirlDad.

Fans’ first look at the little girl was the picture of Patrick holding her.

1 month ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6NkvqCm8nn — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 20, 2021

On March 10, UT Tyler Alumna, soccer standout fiancee to Mahomes shared the first video of her daughter, Sterling Skye.

The video, set to the song “Lady” by country star Brett Young, shows Matthews working out in a gym during her pregnancy. The final scene shows her working out as she cuddles her daughter.

Matthews also provides additional details about her pregnancy and the birth of her daughter in the video. The captions read that she was in the gym for the last time a day before she was induced. Based on her calculations, Matthews delivered Sterling Skye at 39 weeks and three days.

Matthews and Mahomes both shared news of their daughter’s birth on social media.

Matthews said little Sterling was born on Feb. 20 and weighs 6 lbs 11 oz.

Since the little girl’s birth, Matthews has also shared that she and Mahomes have a date set for their wedding and chosen a venue for it, although she hasn’t shared the exact details with her followers.

Mahomes and Matthews got engaged at Arrowhead Stadium in September, the same day that the Chiefs QB got his Super Bowl LIV ring.