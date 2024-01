DALLAS (KDAF) — Heavy rain is expected on Monday morning and early afternoon.

The National Weather Service reported, “Showers and storms will develop west of I-35 early this morning, then spread east across the I-35 corridor mid to late morning, then across the far eastern the eastern counties early this afternoon. A few strong to severe storms may occur, mainly across eastern portions of Central Texas. Hail and gusty winds will be the primary hazards.”