DALLAS (KDAF) — The HeartCore Leadership Forum is on Jan. 29 and the forum is dedicated to building, cultivating, and empowering leaders of tomorrow and beyond.

Guest speakers include Bishop T.D. Jakes, Cowboys Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith and Dr. Fab Mancini.

The forum will also feature a “Women on the Move” panel, which is comprised of professional black women breaking “glass ceilings” in their respective fields.

For in-person or virtual registration links, text “HCLeader” to 469-768-8766, and for more information, visit antarmuhammad.com.