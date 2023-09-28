DALLAS (KDAF) —Football fans (or not) will be excited to know that Legends Hospitality at AT&T stadium created new items based on what the fans wanted!
While some items can only be enjoyed in a club or lounge, that doesn’t mean fans can’t stumble across delicious items just around the stadium. Here are a list of the new additions for the 2023 season:
- Birria Quesadilla
- The Lineman Burrito
- Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Elote
- The BBQ Dog
- The BLT Dog
- The NY Onion Dog
- Fritos Brisket Mac n Cheese Balls
- Brisket Mac n Cheese Bowl
- Turkey Bacon Hoagie
New cups, desserts and merch can also be expected. For more, visit their website.