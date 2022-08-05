DALLAS (KDAF) — Like a superhero with a cape blowing in the wind Texas’ favorite convenience store is announcing its fall coffee drink lineup, “Have No Fear, Pumpkin Spice Season at 7-Eleven is Here.”

7-Eleven is bringing pumpkin to the tastebuds of many for the unofficial start of the fall season with its return of the pumpkin spice latte and pumpkin spice coffee, “So channel your flannel—because no one does seasonal treats like the world’s largest convenience retailer,” the convenience store says.

It’s never too early to indulge your tastebuds with the taste of fall as the famous store is bring the classics back early and often at participating stores as well as Speedway and Stripes stores for a limited time. Pumpkin spice coffee will only be available at 7-Eleven locations.

“There’s no denying that the Pumpkin Spice Latte is a quintessential fall drink—it’s become a cultural phenomenon loved by coffee drinkers everywhere,” said Dennis Phelps, 7-Eleven’s Proprietary Beverages Senior Product Director. “We like to take the Pumpkin Spice Latte one step further by encouraging our customers to take their cup of joe into their own hands with more than 3,000 ways to customize their beverage.”

