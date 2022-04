PLANO, Texas (KDAF) — Need to clean out your medicine cabinet? No worries, City of Plano has you covered.

If you notice your medicines have expired, you can dispose of them this weekend. On Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can dispose of your medicine in the following Plano locations:

Clark High School

Plano Senior High School

Plano East Senior High School

Plano West Senior High School