DALLAS (KDAF) — The day has come where you feel like you have to question almost everything someone tells you as you are in fear it could be a joke. Yes, that’s right. Christmas has come, just kidding it’s April Fools’ Day and that means April is here and March is done.

Get creative and play a lighthearted joke on your friend group, coworkers, maybe even your significant other if you’re feeling froggy. NationalToday.com took an April Fools’ Day survey and the results may or may not be laughable.

They found that a majority of people either love or like the day with a small sliver in dislike or hatred, so you might just be safe pulling some pranks today. With that said, 64% of Americans plan on pulling pranks with 36% not wanting to do so.

So, what pranks should you try out? Well, you can lie about something, try to scare someone or maybe play mind games. Or the classic put your coworker’s stapler in jello.

Remember though, keep it lighthearted and fun, enjoy April Fools’ Day!