KTLA’s Olivia De Bortoli sat down with Richard Thomas and Melanie Moore to talk about the wildly popular and timeless story “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

The story of “To Kill a Mockingbird” has been told through the rendition of books and movies and now, writer Aaron Sorkin has made his own adaptation and brought it to the Broadway stage.

The story follows a widowed white man who is an attorney, and is played by Thomas, he is raising his two children, and one of which is played by Moore. As he navigates single parenthood he takes on a case involving a black man who is accused of rape by a white female and her father.

“I think it’s sadly relevant after all these years,” explained Moore. “The fact that an audience can walk in and watch a story happening in 1934, that looks so similar to 2022 is such a shame but is also why it is so relevant.”

The book had been read in middle schools and high schools all over but certain schools have removed it from the curriculum because of its depictions of racism.

“I hadn’t read it since school,” revealed Thomas. “It’s a very different book to read as an adult and as a parent, people who haven’t read it since they were young should read it.”

The play has come to life on the stage at Pantages Theater in Hollywood and will be going on until Nov. 27. For tickets and more information visit BroadwayInHollywood.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 10, 2022.