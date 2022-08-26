DALLAS (KDAF) — Not only has Friday officially arrived, but it’s also National Dog Day on August 26! NationalToday says, “Can you believe that our furry friends have been with us for at least 14,000 years? Thank goodness for that because what would we do without man’s best friend? It is time to pull out all the cake and pictures of your pup and share your love for them with the world!”

We all know that extra treats, toys, rubbings, pets, boops, and cuddles are in store on this glorious day; so, why not add some awesome deals and secret doggy menu items to the agenda?

There are dog lovers all over the world but Offers.com is truly showing their love on National Dog Day with these deals for your pup and even some fun for their tastebuds and tummies! “If you haven’t marked it on the cal yet, National Dog Day 2022 falls on Friday, August 26 this year. Luckily, many brands are helping dog owners celebrate their precious pups, without breaking their budgets, by offering special saving opportunities on toys, treats and more.”

Everyone loves a good deal:

1. Amazon isn’t hosting a specific sale for National Dog Day, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t tons of deals on the dog products available on Amazon.

15% off – Portland Pet Food Company all-natural dog treat biscuits: We love the idea of getting pooches pumped for fall –and in on the pumpkin spice action – with pumpkin-flavored treats. Sourced in the USA and made in Portland from all-natural ingredients, these biscuits are great for all dogs – even those with sensitive stomachs. These are on sale for 10% off, but if you purchase two bags, you’ll save 15% right now.

28% off – Dr Catch dog puzzle toy: The dog who loves to keep busy and put his or her nose to work will love this puzzle toy. You can set it up for your dog to play with, moving the pieces of the puzzle to find the food/treats below or use it to for their meals if they tend to eat too quickly otherwise.

2. Free gift with purchase – BarkBox is going all out this National Dog Day – as it’s also the company’s 10th anniversary! The dog subscription service is paying for 100 dog parents to get tattoos of their cuddly canines. If you’re interested, you can apply here. In addition, when you sign up for a multi-month subscription, you’ll get to choose a free gift. Free gift options include a walking kit bundle, a dog pool float, dog PJs, a matching human and dog robe bundle, a dog toy or a dog toy and bandana bundle.

The subscription boxes include both toys and treats, and they tend to be tied together by a fun theme. Sign up for BarkBox here.

3. $30 egift cards – Chewy has an extensive supply of dog toys, treats, food and pharmacy needs. For National Dog Day, the retailer is giving out free $30 egift cards when you spend $100. All you have to do is use the code: DOGDAY at checkout. Chewy also has several deals available specifically for National Dog Day. Products on sale include food, toys and treats.

4. ‘New’ Doggy Doughnuts – You won’t have to share your favorite doughnuts with your dog for long. Krispy Kreme is releasing baked doggie doughnuts on National Dog Day to allow furry friends to get a taste of the good stuff (don’t worry, these are made specifically for dogs by professional pet treat artisans). Krispy Kreme’s doggy doughnuts will be sold on August 26 at participating locations while supplies last. While you can’t bring non-service dogs inside Krispy Kreme, you can take dogs through the drive-through or bring doggy doughnuts home to your waggy-tailed family member.

5. 30% off – Target pet beds What better way to celebrate your pooch on National Dog Day than by upgrading their sleep setup? Target is currently hosting a 30% off pet beds sale. The beds within the selection run the gamut from suede sofa-style dog beds and plush pillows to orthopedic mattress-like beds. From $23.39 at Target*

6. 40% off – West & Willow collars and leashes West & Willow is known for its custom pet portraits, but the brand also makes high-quality collars and leashes. Right now, you can get West & Willow’s vegan leather leashes and collars – handmade in Portugal – at a 40% off deep discount. Collars come in a variety of sizes and colors, and leashes also come in a variety of colors.

Secret dog menus to enjoy on August 26 and beyond:

These restaurants, cafes and diners offer special treats for dogs. Check ahead with your dog’s veterinarian if you’re concerned about them consuming dairy or sugar.

1. Bruster’s Real Ice Cream: Bruster’s advertises Doggy Sundaes. Bring your dog with you, and receive a free Doggy Sundae.

2. Dairy Queen: Ask for a Pup Cup at Dairy Queen drive-through, and you’ll receive a free small serving of vanilla ice cream.

3. In-N-Out: The burger chain is already known for its secret menu, and it has a secret menu item for dogs, too. The Pup Patty is a burger for your dog; no bun, toppings or condiments, just the meat.

4. Johnny Rockets: Dogs are welcome in outdoor patio areas, and you can ask for a “burger” (a cut-up patty) for your dog and a bowl of water.

5. Shake Shack: The chain’s love of dogs is no secret, as it offers the Bag O’ Bones on its official menu. Select locations have also been known to serve up Pooch-inis (desserts that feature dog-friendly custard and dog biscuits).

6. Sprinkles: Make your dog’s day by ordering a Pupcake, a sugar-free cupcake with yogurt frosting.

7. Starbucks: Never fear; there’s no coffee in this dog treat. The Puppuccino is a Starbucks cup filled with whipped cream (possibly not that different from your favorite Starbucks drink).

