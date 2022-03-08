DALLAS (KDAF) — March 8 is International Women’s Day, a day dedicated to celebrating women who have forged change in history.

What you may not know about the holiday is how storied the history of the day is, being celebrated as long ago as the early 1900s, according to InternationalWomensDay.com.

The first National Woman’s Day was observed in 1909 with a declaration by the Socialist Party of America. Back then it was celebrated on Feb. 28, or the last Sunday of the month of February.

In 1910, the leader of the ‘Women’s Office for the Social Democratic Party in Germany Clara Zetkin suggested the idea of an International Women’s Day. Her proposal said that every year in every country there should be a celebration of women on the same day, and to use the day as a push for progress.

One year later, in 1911, the first International Women’s Day was honored in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland on March 19.

In 1913, it was agreed to mark the day on March 8 annually.

To celebrate International Women’s Day, National Today surveyed 1,000 Americans about their views on feminism.

According to the survey, 45% of people surveyed do not consider themselves feminists, 9% of people consider themselves anti-feminist, 34% of people consider themselves moderate feminists, and 10% of people consider themselves staunch feminists.