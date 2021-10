September 30th is US Army SPC Vanessa Guillén’s birthday. She would have been 22 years old this year.

Guillén was killed in Fort Hood by another enlisted soldier – Aaron David Robinson – who shot himself after law enforcement tried to arrest him.

Cecily Aguilar, Robinson’s girlfriend, recently pled not guilty on an eleven-count indictment for allegedly assisting Robinson in destroying and burying Guillén’s body.