DALLAS (KDAF) — SOUND THE ALARM! For it is indeed North Texas’ own superstar Selena Gomez’s birthday! The do-it-all singer, actress, producer, and much more Gomez, is from right down the road from Dallas in Grand Prairie.

The former Disney Channel star turned movie star, turned music star, turned philanthropist, turned clothing/beauty line designer, turned producer, and right back into acting in the hit Hulu Only Murders in the Building alongside legendary comedic duo Steve Martin and Martin Short is nothing short of amazing (as you can easily tell).

She’s also known for her time dating Justin Bieber as well as The Weeknd; as well as her dealing with lupus disease.

NationalToday says, “Bubbly and full of life, Selena’s radiant smile turns our gloomy days into happy ones. But she has had her fair share of struggles, from fighting lupus disease to having rocky relationships. With her struggles out there for the world to see, she remained fierce and composed, and we love her strength! More power to you, Selena!”

Be sure to wish North Texas superstar Selena Gomez a happy birthday and while you’re at it, go ahead and check out her website!