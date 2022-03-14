DALLAS (KDAF) — Aside from being National Pi Day, there is also another reason for Texans to be celebrating the day: Texas native, gymnast Simone Biles turns 25-years-old today!

Though the decorated athlete is known for her Texas roots, Biles was not actually born in the Lone Star State. Her birthplace is Columbus, Ohio, which she was born on March 14, 1997.

Upon her birth, Biles and her siblings were placed in foster care. In 2003, she was officially adopted by her maternal grandfather and resided in Spring, Texas, a suburb of Houston.

Biles, better known as the GOAT of gymnastics, holds 32 Olympic and world medals.