DALLAS (KDAF) — Dad deserves more than just a card and a tie this Father’s Day! Take him out this weekend to some of these local events that are happening in the DFW area.

From pop-up events in town to BBQ block parties, give Dad or that special father figure in your life the time of his life! Here are some events that we found that will be happening over the weekend:

Father’s Day Joke Tournament | The Ginger Man – Las Colinas

Take Dad to this show and see if he recognizes any of his famous jokes during this free-admission event in Las Colinas at The Ginger Man! Click here.

PRISMATIC Art Pop-Up by SPARK! Dallas | Dallas, TX

This avante-garde pop-up experience is perfect for the hipster artsy Dad. ” Immerse yourself in rooms decorated with one single color and theme, designed and built entirely by local high school students.” More information here.

Father’s Day Weekend at the Dallas Arboretum | Dallas, TX

So much will be happening at the Dallas Arboretum this weekend! From a Classic Chassis Car Club Vintage car show, Gary Lee Price’s Great Contributors’ bronze sculpture exhibit, and a new Quilters Guild of Dallas exhibit. Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., entry will range from $10 to $16. Click here.

Texas Rangers Game | Globe Life Field

Is Dad a sports fan? On June 18th, the Texas Rangers will face the Toronto Blue Jays at 1:35 p.m. Tickets start at $23, and you can save 20% off 2023 Single Game tickets all season long with the discount code DALLASITES! Arrive early because the first 15,000 people will receive a Texas Rangers Floppy Hat. Tickets here.

Father’s Day Jazz Brunch | In Living Colour Paint and Sip Studio

Is Dad the total music lover? Treat your Dad to a day filled with Jazz Music, unlimited drinks and a light brunch. Guests will choose canvas upon arrival. This will be held at the In Living Colour Paint and Sip Studio.

Fort Worth Father’s Day Boozy Brunch Market | Martin House Brewery

Does Dad like to drink? This event will take place on Father’s Day from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The market will have a fun variety of activities including 25+ vendors, brunch and booze, lawn games, and more. Click here for more information.

Father’s Day Soiree: A Juneteenth Cupcakes N’ Cocktails Experience | The Stack – Deep Ellum

This event will celebrate Black Fathers, Black Men, Black Businesses and Black Excellence. It will take place at The Stack in Deep Ellum! Tickets here.