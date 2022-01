FORT WORTH (KDAF) — The curtain goes up for Hamilton in Fort Worth on Wednesday, January 19 and you can still get your tickets. From Jan. 19 to Feb. 6 you can see Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton at the Brass Performance Hall in Fort Worth.

To get your tickets, go to hamiltondallas.com!

Download the CW33 app for more Good Fun, news and weather in the App Store or Google Play.