DALLAS (KDAF) — An old proverb from, now-dead, social media platform Vine once said, “Fall is life.” Many to this day live by the proverb, religiously, and if you’re one of those people; here is some great news for you.

Halloween-themed Rice Krispies are now available for purchase at your local grocery store. For this edition of this iconic cereal, Kellogg has decided to dye the Krispies orange for an added spooky effect.

“We love seeing the scary-delicious treats families dream up with Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Cereal for the Halloween season and beyond,” Sadie Garcia, Director of Brand Marketing at Kellogg Company, said in a news release. “Our new Shocking Orange cereal offers the classic flavor and crispy crunch of Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Cereal, plus, the festive color of the fall. From breakfast creations to treats and tricks, we cannot wait to see what kind of creativity this product will inspire.”

Despite the new branding, the flavor is still that same iconic original taste you come to love and expect. Retail price starts at $4.49 for a 7.50-ounce box and $5.49 for a 12-ounce box.