H-E-B ‘Flavor Favorites’ candle line will have your mother-in-law believing you made the tortillas yourself

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Shoppers are getting a kick and a whiff out of Texas grocery giant, H-E-B’s, new line of “Flavor Favorites” candles.

What could pair better with some store-bought H-E-B bakery cinnamon rolls or two-bite brownies? The corresponding scented candles, of course.

H-E-B’s new line of candles is sure to have your guests wondering if you have been learning some new skills in the kitchen.

Shoppers online were quick to point out the unconventional candle scents like “Butter Tortilla” and “Texas Wildflower Honey.”

“Blueberry Muffin” and “Homemade Vanilla” are also among the seven scents.

Each scent comes with a 4 ounce and 14-ounce option, ranging from $5.15 to $12.36 each.

The candles are available at H-E-B.