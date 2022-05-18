WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) – A group of amusement park enthusiasts rated Busch Gardens Williamsburg as the “Most Beautiful Park” in the country for the 32nd straight year.

The National Amusement Park Historical Association conducts an annual survey of its members on their favorite parks. The group also had Busch Gardens Williamsburg in a three-way tie for “Favorite Theme Park,” along with Disneyland and Dollywood in Tennessee.

The survey asks members of the group, described as experienced riders who have visited several parks across the nation, about their favorite “traditional” amusement parks, top “wood” and “steel” coasters and more.

The 2021 survey found that members went to an average of 10 parks last year, compared to just 3.8 the previous year. According to the group, the average member has visited 100 different parks and has been on roughly 367 roller coasters.

“It’s good to see that people are returning to amusement parks as reflected in the NAPHA Survey,” noted NAPHA Survey Coordinator, Marlowe McClasky Futrell. “This rebound speaks to the timeless appeal of amusement parks.”

Members said they appreciated Busch Gardens’ “rides, the scenery, the atmosphere and the animal connection,” according to a release.

The National Amusement Park Historical Association is an international group that is open to members from “the United States, Europe and Asia,” according to its site. McClasky told 8News she could not disclose how many members are in the group, only saying “the organization is growing.”