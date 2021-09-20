Grieving pet owners await next steps after deadly Central Texas boarding facility fire

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) —Pet owners in Georgetown who lost their animals in Saturday night’s boarding fire are in the process of being reunited with their pets’ remains.

Along with grieving the loss of more than 70 pets – KXAN looked into one question: why was no one there monitoring the pet boarding business overnight?

We found out – at boarding places like Ponderosa, animals left alone overnight happens more often than not.

Zandra Anderson, a Texas attorney who focuses on animal law cases in Texas said clinics aren’t required to have staff on site 24/7, unless regulated by local city governments, which is not the case in Georgetown.

The state doesn’t regulate or license boarding facilities like ponderosa pet resort, which is not part of a veterinary clinic.

“Similarly, vet clinics house pets overnight, and they are not required to have a person on staff overnight,” Anderson said.

Ponderosa’s website explains it’s not staffed overnight – saying peace and quiet helps animals sleep better.

The website goes on to say – it does have closed circuit video monitoring systems.

“There’s no better replacement than a human being on site,” Anderson said. “[Cameras] too are going to require a human being, looking at them all night long.”

As everyone waits for answers, where the pen stroke ends, healing begins. At least that’s the hope.

“Losing a pet is like losing a family member it’s devastating,” Graphic Design Artist, Sarah Wishing said. “I hope my artwork in some way, is able to bring you love.”

Wishing is one of eight artists painting pet portraits for families who lost something so special in the ponderosa fire. Some will be donated, the rest paid for in donations from a GoFundMe.

Wishing has already finished at least two portraits, including one for Shay Hewa.

“It’s beautiful, it’s more than I could ever ask for,” Hewa said. “And just the fact that someone’s willing to do that out of the kindness of their hearts is so heartwarming.”

Hewa said she lost one dog in the Ponderosa fire.

“Cali was about three,” she said. “The other dog in the portrait was Juno and he died of kidney disease so we didn’t have much warning with his death either.”

Melanie Demi, a neighbor who wanted to offer some healing to families organized the group of artists and the GoFundMe.

She said she isn’t sure how much the portraits will cost right now, but plans on donating the remaining money raised to a local rescue on behalf of the dogs and their families. Families who want to sign up for a portrait can contact Demi through her Instagram page.

“It’s priceless,” Hewa said.

Ponderosa’s owner, Phillip Paris in a statement said:

“I am emotionally overwhelmed by the accidental fire on Saturday night at

our business, Ponderosa Pet Resort, LLC. Fifty-nine families are affected, and their best friends

won’t be coming home. As a dog owner, I feel their heartbreak intensely.

I would like to give credit to the Georgetown Texas Fire department, who arrived within four

minutes of the first notification of the fire. Because of the smoke and carbon monoxide already

in the air, the firefighters were unable to rescue any of the dogs. The firefighters, others on the

scene, and I were devastated by this.

While the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal, I can’t comment on the cause, but I am

100% certain that the fire was accidental. Ponderosa Pet Resort has been in business for over

11 years and I have been working with dogs for 24 years, and have never encountered

circumstances like these.

We know you have questions about how something like this may be prevented in the future, as

do we. I assure you we will seek out those answers and eagerly await information from the Fire

Marshal.

A professional veterinarian in Georgetown is overseeing the removal of each pet’s remains with

dignity and extreme care, and the veterinarian and I are in contact with each of the 59 families. I

have provided them with my personal cell phone number and the veterinarian’s contact

information, so that they may talk to us and advise us on how the family would like to receive the

precious remains.

My staff and I have been busy since Sunday morning contacting each family, and we have now

done so. We are working through the fog of our own grief, but we know each family is pained

more than we are. It is soul-wrenching to lose a friend suddenly and without warning. I realize

this, and grieve for each life lost, and the families disrupted by this tragedy.

Phillips also contacted pet owners to tell them what’s next.

“We are grieving for our clients, their families and those around them,” the email said. “We understand how incredibly difficult this time is for all of you.”

The email said the business is closed under further notice, and while Paris says he plans to rebuild and reopen at some point in the future, he’s not sure when that will be.

Michelle Gattey, a Georgetown police officer who died of COVID-19 Sept. 16, had dogs at Ponderosa Pet Resort who died after a fire at the pet boarding facility Saturday night. (Photo courtesy of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Richards)

The City of Georgetown does regulate kennels – for things like food, water, health and sanitary conditions. A permit required for kennels.

But Ponderosa pet resort does not have a kennel permit. The city said it’s working to increase enforcement about this requirement.