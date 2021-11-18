Greg Abbott’s campaign raises $5 million in 42 days, but Beto O’Rourke’s raised $2 million in one day

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Hours after Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke announced he raised $2 million in a 24-hour period, Gov. Greg Abbott’s campaign announced he raised $5 million in a 42-day period.

Texans For Greg Abbott, the governor’s political fundraising operation, said that from Sept. 7 to Oct. 19, the campaign raised $5 million, with donations coming from 24 Texas counties and all 50 states.

Abbott’s campaign said that it received over 42,000 contributions in that period and 43% were new donors.

“Our efforts to keep Texas red would not be possible without our supporters, and I am grateful for their generosity and commitment to keeping the Lone Star State the best place to live, work, and raise a family,” Abbott said in a statement. “From now through election day, our campaign will continue to spread our message of limited government, individual liberty, and economic prosperity to every corner of our great state. Republicans are fired up and ready to fight for the values that make Texas exceptional, and I look forward to working with our supporters over the next several months to secure conservative victories throughout the Lone Star State.”

Abbott’s campaign sent the announcement hours after O’Rourke’s campaign told The Texas Tribune that it has raised $2 million 24 hours after his Monday announcement that he is running for the governor’s seat. The O’Rourke campaign claims over 31,000 donations were received in that 24-hour period.

Beto’s campaign called it a record “for any Democratic gubernatorial candidate for the first 24 hours” of a campaign. They also said it was the most raised in the “first 24 hours of any campaign in 2021.”

O’Rourke is scheduled to be in Houston on Friday for two events, including his first campaign kickoff event. He has already traveled to San Antonio, Laredo, the Rio Grande Valley and Corpus Christi this week.

The Texas Tribune contributed to this report.