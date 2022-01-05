IRVING (KDAF) — #BeTheChange is hosting its first annual Great American Summit this weekend at Marriott Dallas Las Colinas in Irving. The event is on Jan. 7 and Jan. 8 and is free for veterans and first responders.

Keynote speakers listed for the event include:

David Webb – Host of The Reality Check on FOX Nation

Jason Redman – Former Navy Seal

Ryan Weaver – Country Music Artist, Former Black Hawk Aviator

Marie Cosgrove – Advocate for women and children, Survivor

Antony Russo, founder of #BeTheChange says the goal of the summit is not to support a specific political agenda, but rather support each other in business, give triumphant stories, motivational pep talks and unite in a shared love of the country.

He also wants people to leave with an idea and blueprint for their personal future and how to make an impact in the country they live in. All proceeds go to charities that support veterans, first responders and ending human trafficking.

#BeTheChange is a change-based organization that is targeted at having conversations and finding the truth. Russo formed the organization following the 2016 Dallas police shootings. To get your tickets for the event, click here.