WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott will be stopping in Wichita Falls Friday as part of his Get Out The Vote campaign tour ahead of the midterms.

BackPorch Drafthouse off of Kell West is hosting the governor for his campaign stop on Friday, November 4.

Gov. Abbott’s remarks will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the restaurant, and those who attend will be given the opportunity to meet the governor.

So far, Gov. Abbott has visited several major cities in Texas, and on Friday alone, he will be speaking in Driftwood, Wichita Falls and Midland.

Check-in with Texoma’s Homepage Friday as we cover the event, and look at Gov. Abbott’s recent events on his Facebook page.