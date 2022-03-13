DALLAS (KDAF) — Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation announcing Sunday, March 13 as a statewide Day of Prayer for Ukraine.

The Governor’s Mansion will fly the Ukrainian flag and will be lit blue and yellow on Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13 in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

“Cecilia and I encourage Texans of all faiths and religious backgrounds to join us in a day of prayer for all of Ukraine and to stand in solidarity with the thousands who have been affected by this horrific war,” Governor Abbott, said in a news release. “Prayer has the power to comfort, heal, and bring peace beyond all understanding, and it is my hope that we can come together to honor the people of Ukraine this Sunday. May we acknowledge God’s glory and continue to advocate for democracy for all nations.”