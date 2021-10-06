LIVE: Texas Governor joined by 10 governors in South Texas to discuss border

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott will be having a press conference in Mission, Texas to discuss the latest at the U.S. – Mexico Border.

Abbott will be joined by 10 governors and law enforcement officials.

A release states the following governors will be alongside Abbott:

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp

Idaho Governor Brad Little

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Steve McCraw, Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd, and Texas Military Department Brigadier General Monie R. Ulis, and National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) President Brandon Judd will also be present.

The press conference is set to begin at 12 p.m. CT and will be streamed LIVE in this article.

The visit from Abbott and the 10 governors follows the latest briefing from The Texas Department of Public Safety on Operation Lone Star.

Just weeks ago, thousands of asylum-seeking migrants from Haiti camped out under the Del Rio international bridge. The number of migrants overwhelmed Customs and Border Protection. The Texas DPS sent troopers from the RGV to help as part of the efforts of Operation Lone Star.

“We have over 1,000 DPS personnel on DPS OLS (Operation Lone Star). With a main focus, right now, on the Del Rio area,” said Victor Escalon, the DPS regional director for the Rio Grande Valley.

BorderReport.com reported that a migrant advocate in Southern Mexico said a Haitian caravan will depart for the U.S. border from Tapachula around Oct. 25.