TYLER, Texas (KETK) – UT Tyler has announced that Gov. Greg Abbott will attend the groundbreaking ceremony for their new $308 million Medical Education Building on Monday, Jan. 23.

The ceremony, which starts at 2 p.m., will be held at 1100 South Beckham Avenue. The ceremony will start with opening remarks and then they’ll break ground and take photos. The event concludes with press availability and a reception.

UT System Chairman Kevin Eltife, UT Chancellor James Milliken and UT Tyler President Kirk Calhoun will be in attendance along with Abbott.