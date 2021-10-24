Gov. Abbott swears in Texas Military Department Deputy Adjutant General

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott swore in Texas Military Department (TMD) Deputy Adjutant General Monie Ulis Sunday morning.

The swearing ceremony was held at the Anzaldua Park located in Mission, Texas.

Governor Abbott appointed Deputy Adjutant General Ulis to the position in September.

Abbott recognized General Ulis in his capabilities to work in the new position as he has served both the Nation and the State of Texas.

General Ulis has served for the Texas National Guard for 35 years, as well as leading in his previous position as the former president of the National Guard Association of Texas.

Ulis served the nation as a commander for the third battalion of the 144 infantry regiment during Operation Enduring Freedom. Operation Enduring Freedom, also known as the war in Afghanistan was the response to September 11 terrorist attacks on the United States.

General Ulis also served as a Deputy Chief Military Personnel Policy and Deputy Personnel Chief of the National Guard Bureau.

Deputy Adjutant General Ulis will lead TMD’s coordinated border missions for Operation Lone Star.

Operation Lone Star launched in March as a partnership with the Texas Department of Public Safety to combat the smuggling of people and drugs into Texas.

General Ulis employment in this role comes at a time when Texas is carrying out the largest border security efforts in the history of our state. We are taking unprecedented action to secure the border and stop the flow of illegal immigration, to arrest dangerous criminals and human traffickers, and to keep our community safe. The Texas National Guard is a vital part of this operation… General Ulis leadership as Deputy Adjutant General enhances our efforts on the border and makes Texas safer. Governor Greg Abbott

TMD Adjutant General Tracy Norris will also be in attendance.