DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas Governor Greg Abbot is suing the Biden administration over the president’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the Texas National Guard.

“As commander-in-chief of Texas’ militia, I will not tolerate Biden’s efforts to compel Guardsmen to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” Gov. Abbott said in a tweet.

More than 200 Marines separated for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

In a letter, Gov. Abbott advised his chain of command to not punish any guardsman for choosing not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The fiscal 2022 National Defense Authorization Act requires that service members who are discharged for not complying with the mandate receive at least a general discharge.

MORE ABOUT TEXAS: Click here to learn more about what’s happening in Texas.

You can read Gov. Abbott’s full letter below: