AUSTIN (KXAN) — As a winter storm that brought ice and freezing temperatures slowly makes its way out of Texas, we expect to get an update from the governor and state leaders on their efforts to keep Texans safe and with power.

Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to be joined by state representatives from the Texas Division of Emergency Management, ERCOT and Texas Department of Public Safety, among others responding to the storm.

That briefing is scheduled for Friday at 10:30 a.m.

It appears Texas hit its peak power demand this morning, and it came at around 67,000 MW, significantly less than ERCOT projections. State leaders said even during that power consumption peak, there will be enough power in the grid to avoid any disruptions.

Capacity and demand forecast (Courtesy ERCOT)

Thursday, Abbott said this storm is one of the “most significant icing events that we have had in the state of Texas in several decades.”

In response, Abbott signed a disaster declaration in multiple counties at a noon press conference Thursday. The declaration, made in response to a massive and ongoing winter storm, triggers price gouging rules and makes it illegal to excessively hike up prices on vital goods and services. It also made it easier to get power trucks into Texas.

The state is bringing in roughly 2,000 linemen to help the local workforce make repairs to any downed lines.

This is a developing story and will be updated.